What Alia Bhatt Posted After Brahmastra Becomes Most Googled Indian Film Of 2022

Alia and Ranbir in Brahmastra. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It is indeed a “good morning” for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Their last film, Brahmastra, has achieved two new milestones. As Google unveiled its list of biggest trends in search this year, the Ayan Mukerji directorial topped the list of Most Searched Films Of 2022 in India. That's not it. Brahmastra also occupied the sixth spot on the global list of most searched movies on Google. Following the first part of Ayan's trilogy was Yash's Kannada hit KGF – Chapter 2, which also secured the ninth rank in global trending movie searches. Alia Bhatt, who co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, shared the good news with her fans on social media. She shared a post by Dharma Movies, celebrating the film's success, and wrote, “Good morning.” The caption on the post read, “It's officially the year of love and light. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is on Google's list of the Top Most Searched Films of 2022 in India and globally! Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar.”

See Alia Bhatt's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Now, check out Dharma Movies' post here:

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It also marks Ranbir's first film with his now-wife, Alia Bhatt. The film performed fairly at the box office but going by Google's Year in Search 2022 lists, it appears that the sci-fi based film created more buzz than any other Indian movie. Trending movies at home also included The Kashmir Files, RRR, Kantara, Laal Singh Chaddha, Pushpa: The Rise, Vikram and Drishyam 2.

Google released its “Year in Search 2022” list on Wednesday, unveiling the most searched topics, trends, personalities, and news around the world. In India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) topped the overall trending search results.

Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and a Luv Ranjan film lined up.