Goodbyes Are Hard. Ask Sonakshi Sinha, Who Left A Piece Of Her Heart In Maldives

Maldives is minus one celeb now - Sonakshi Sinha bid adieu to the island country on Friday. She checked out of Maldives with an emotional good bye note on Instagram. "Every time I leave Maldives, a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again," she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a final post-card from her vacation destination. Sonakshi, who has been staying at a luxury resort in the Maldives, shared just a glimpse of how magical her water villa was. In the photo, she can be seen soaking up the Maldivian sun on the edge of an infinity pool. All things great must come to an end and that's what says Sonakshi's post. In her Instagram stories, she shared glimpses of the resort staff members waving at her while she took off in a boat.

Here, take a look:

Earlier, Sonakshi had filled up her feed with some of her favourite vacation memories from the Maldives. "Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter?" she captioned her photo from a sunset cruise.

Sonakshi Sinha, enjoying the sand and sea vibes of Maldives, wrote she is "Happiest in the water."

Sonakshi Sinha often trends a great deal for repeatedly shutting down trolls on social media. Earlier this year, she temporarily resigned from Twitter in her attempt to shut out social media negativity. She continues to be very active on Instagram. In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.