Golden Globes 2025 Full Winners List: Big Wins For <i>Emilia Perez</i>, <i>Shogun</i>; <i>AWIAL</i> Misses Out

The 2025 Golden Globes Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, US, on January 5, 2025, with Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

India had its hopes pinned on the Cannes-winning film All We Imagine As Light (directed by Payal Kapadia), which secured nominations in two categories - Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director. However, All We Imagine As Light failed to take home any award.

Payal Kapadia, dressed in a black ensemble, was present at the ceremony.

Speaking of the big wins this season, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist dominated the chart. In the Television category, Shogun retained its dominance with four wins.

Emilia Perez, which was leading the nominations with 10 nods, ended up with four awards. It won awards for the Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy), Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song. Zoe Saldana won the Best Supporting Actor award for Emilia Perez.

In her acceptance speech, Zoe said with tears in her eyes, "My heart is full of gratitude."

She hailed the "strength, complexity and undeniable talent" of co-stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon, as well as director Jacques Audiard.

The Brutalist won the awards for the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Motion Picture (Drama). Brady Corbet took home Best Actor award for the film, while Fernanda Torres won Best Actress (Drama) for I'm Still Here.

Payal Kapadia lost the Best Direction award to The Brutalist director Brady Corbet.

Shogun won trophies in the categories of Best Series (Drama), Best Actress (Drama), Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actor. Hiroyuki Sanada won Best Actor, Anna Sawai took home the Best Actress trophy, and Tadanobu Asano won the Best Supporting Actor Globe for the series.

Conclave won one big award as Peter Straughan beat Emilia Perez for Best Screenplay, as Focus Features' twist-heavy papal drama made a mark.

Wicked won its only prize of the night when it took the Globes' new-ish (it was introduced last year) Cinematic and Box Office achievement award.

This marked the second Golden Globes ceremony since its longtime backer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was replaced following the acquisition of all the HFPA's assets, rights and properties by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge.

Here's the full list of winners:

FILM

Best Motion Picture (Drama) - The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) - Emilia Perez

Best Director - Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best Actress (Drama) - Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor (Drama) - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) - Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) - Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Animated Film - Flow

Best Non-English Language Film - Emilia Perez

Best Screenplay - Conclave

Best Original Score - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers

Best Original Song - El Mal, Emilia Perez, Music and lyrics by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement - Wicked

TELEVISION

Best Series (Drama) - Shogun

Best Series (Musical/Comedy) - Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film - Baby Reindeer

Best Actress (Drama) - Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best Actor (Drama) - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film) - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film) - Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best Supporting Actress - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Actor - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best Performance In Stand Up Comedy - Ali Wong

