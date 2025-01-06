Golden Globes 2025 Full Winners List: Big Wins For <i>Emilia Perez</i>, <i>Shogun</i>; <i>AWIAL</i> Misses Out

The 2025 Golden Globes Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, US, on January 5, 2025, with Hollywood A-listers in attendance.
India had its hopes pinned on the Cannes-winning film All We Imagine As Light (directed by Payal Kapadia), which secured nominations in two categories - Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director. However, All We Imagine As Light failed to take home any award.
Payal Kapadia, dressed in a black ensemble, was present at the ceremony.
Speaking of the big wins this season, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist dominated the chart. In the Television category, Shogun retained its dominance with four wins.
Emilia Perez, which was leading the nominations with 10 nods, ended up with four awards. It won awards for the Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy), Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song. Zoe Saldana won the Best Supporting Actor award for Emilia Perez.
In her acceptance speech, Zoe said with tears in her eyes, "My heart is full of gratitude."
She hailed the "strength, complexity and undeniable talent" of co-stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon, as well as director Jacques Audiard.
The Brutalist won the awards for the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Motion Picture (Drama). Brady Corbet took home Best Actor award for the film, while Fernanda Torres won Best Actress (Drama) for I'm Still Here.
Payal Kapadia lost the Best Direction award to The Brutalist director Brady Corbet.
Shogun won trophies in the categories of Best Series (Drama), Best Actress (Drama), Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actor. Hiroyuki Sanada won Best Actor, Anna Sawai took home the Best Actress trophy, and Tadanobu Asano won the Best Supporting Actor Globe for the series.
Conclave won one big award as Peter Straughan beat Emilia Perez for Best Screenplay, as Focus Features' twist-heavy papal drama made a mark.
Wicked won its only prize of the night when it took the Globes' new-ish (it was introduced last year) Cinematic and Box Office achievement award.
This marked the second Golden Globes ceremony since its longtime backer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was replaced following the acquisition of all the HFPA's assets, rights and properties by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge.
Here's the full list of winners:
FILM
Best Motion Picture (Drama) - The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) - Emilia Perez
Best Director - Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best Actress (Drama) - Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Actor (Drama) - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) - Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) - Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Animated Film - Flow
Best Non-English Language Film - Emilia Perez
Best Screenplay - Conclave
Best Original Score - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Best Original Song - El Mal, Emilia Perez, Music and lyrics by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement - Wicked
TELEVISION
Best Series (Drama) - Shogun
Best Series (Musical/Comedy) - Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film - Baby Reindeer
Best Actress (Drama) - Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best Actor (Drama) - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film) - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film) - Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best Supporting Actress - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best Supporting Actor - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Best Performance In Stand Up Comedy - Ali Wong
Take a look at the key takeaways from the Golden Globes 2025 here.