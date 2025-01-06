Golden Globes 2025 Highlights, From Timothee-Kylie's PDA To Demi Moore's Acceptance Speech

The 2025 awards season kicked off with the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards in Los Angeles on January 5 (January 6 IST). The event, hosted by Nikki Glaser, saw Emilia Perez lead with an impressive 10 award nominations, of which it took home 4.

The Brutalist, which was nominated in 7 categories, won 3 awards.

In the television categories, The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, and Shōgun were on the forefront with the most nominations. Shogun won all 4 awards it was nominated for. (Take a look at the full winners list here.)

From red carpet looks to the best speeches, there's a lot that went down at the Golden Globes 2025. Here's a round-up of the biggest takeaways from the night.

Demi Moore's Acceptance Speech

To begin with, an unforgettable acceptance speech from Demi Moore. Moore, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe three times now, bagged her first award, for her work in The Substance.

Her winning speech was one of the biggest highlights of the evening, as she addressed the crowd, stating, "I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a 'popcorn actress'. At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do successful movies, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. I bought it and I believed that and that corroded me over time to the point where a few years ago, I thought maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," said Moore.

After this speech… give Demi Moore all the awards pic.twitter.com/QNYbsPBFX4 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2025

Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's PDA

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who apparently started dating in 2023, after Jenner's split with Travis Scott, were seen having a blast at this year's Golden Globes.

The Internet can't have enough of their mushy moments. They were caught kissing and giggling. E! News also reported Kylie being seen mouthing "I love you" to Chalamet.

kylie jenner and timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/fBh4XgYxLs — ؘ (@knddall) January 6, 2025

Couples Alert

The hottest couples strutted in on the red carpet in their glamorous best.

Some of the noteworthy ones were Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco.

"Selena Gomez is a double nominee and here with her fiancé, Benny Blanco is also here thanks to a genie that granted his wish" - Nikki Glaser at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vRuy3rDzN6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

Most Emotional Speeches

While Demi Moore's speech stood out, there was a horde of emotional moments from the winners in the Supporting cast.

Zoe Saldana broke down upon receiving her first Golden Globe for Emilia Perez. Kieran Culkin bagged the award in the male category for his movie, A Real Pain. He mentioned being tipsy in his speech, and how much he adored his wife.

Tadanobu Asano from Shogun received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a television drama series, and delivered a sassy speech, saying, "Maybe you don't know me. I'm an actor from Japan."

Jessica Gunning left the audience in splits as she tripped while getting on stage to receive her award for Best Supporting Actress. Gunning took home the award for Baby Reindeer.

She cracked a joke too, "Almost showed my Golden Globes." She also shared how this is the most excited she has been since her parents gave her a hamster.

I love this full-circle moment:



Jessica Gunning used Kathy Bates' character in Misery to help inspire her character in Baby Reindeer...and Kathy Bates just presented her the Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/Kj2sEsHy1A — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025



A Sofia Vergara-Jodie Foster Moment

This year, Jodie Foster beat Sofia Vergara for the second time at the Golden Globes. But it was a hilarious moment as Jodie went on stage to give her acceptance speech for the Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series for True Detective: Black Country.

Vergara stood up and yelled, "No! No! Not again! Gimme one!" All in good humour, of course.

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol



(look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025



End Of The Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Feud

Vin Diesel was a presenter for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, where he acknowledged Dwayne Johnson's presence and gave a nod.

To those unaware, their feud began way back in 2016, when Johnson had used terms like "chicken sh*t" and "candy a**" to refer to Diesel.

As Vin Diesel went up on stage, he playfully called out, "Hey Dwayne," seemingly putting their fight to rest.

Vin Diesel gives a shout out to Dwayne Johnson at the #GoldenGlobes



“Hey, Dwayne.” pic.twitter.com/uWI61DneKW — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) January 6, 2025

Zendaya Sparks Engagement Rumours

The actress was nominated in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her film, The Challengers.

This was Zendaya's comeback at the Golden Globes ceremony after 2016. She was seen having a cracker of a time with friends Ayo Edebiri and Adam Sandler.

Zendaya made a quick costume change before her category was announced. But what caught everyone's attention was the sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger, leading netizens to speculate about her engagement with Tom Holland.

zendaya with a diamond ring on THAT finger omg… pic.twitter.com/1f6toDxW81 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 6, 2025

The biggest wins of the night were for Emilia Perez (4 Globes) and Shogun (4 Globes).