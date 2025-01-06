Golden Globes 2025: What Demi Moore Said After Her First Award In 45 Years

Demi Moore won the Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) for The Substance at the 82nd Golden Globes, held on January 5. This is Demi Moore's first solo acting award in 45 years. The 90s actor received a loud cheer and shout out from the audience present over there for her emotional and rousing speech. From being called a "popcorn actress" to living her moment of glory, Demi Moore recounted her long journey in a two-minute speech.

She began her speech with these words, "Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful."

Demi Moore recalled a producer, 20 years ago, called her a popcorn actress, making her muse over her journey as an actor. "At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she reminisced.

Sharing the moment, which changed the course of her career, Demi Moore said, "And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done."

She added, "I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough."

Summing up her resilience and spirit, Demi Moore said, "I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much."

Demi Moore is taking home the award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for The Substance. Congrats! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cUXNNSmX7O — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Demi Moore previously won the Robert Altman Award in 2012 as part of the Margin Call ensemble. However, this is her first individual award. She was earlier nominated for Golden Globes in 1991 for Ghost and in 1997 for If These Walls Could Talk, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote about The Substance, "Demi Moore projects Elisabeth as a woman who walks through a vertical trap door into a surreal, subterranean universe where the more she seeks to wrest back control of her life the more she descends into a bottomless chute."