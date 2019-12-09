Golden Globes 2020: Marriage Story Leads List Of Nominations

A still from Marriage Story. (Image courtesy: marriagestory)

The list of nominations for the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards was announced on Monday evening. Lorenzo Soria, President, Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosted the event. The list of nominees in 25 categories were announced by Timm Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson. Noah Baumbauch's Marriage Story headined the list with six nominations. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood bagged five nominations each. In terms of TV shows - Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable topped the list, with each scoring four nominations.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain And Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce -The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas - Knives Out

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins- The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won - Parasite

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guonadottir - Joker

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts - Cats

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

Into the Unknown Frozen 2

Spirit- The Lion King

Stand Up - Harriet

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky

Method Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever- Unbelievable

Joey King- The Act Helen

Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler -Barry