Golden Globes 2018: Full List Of Nominations

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.



FILM



Best film, drama



Call Me by Your Name



Dunkirk



The Post

The Shape of Water



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best film, musical or comedy



The Disaster Artist



Get Out



The Greatest Showman



I, Tonya



Lady Bird



Best actor, drama



Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name



Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread



Tom Hanks, The Post



Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour



Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Best Actress, Drama



Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game



Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water



Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Meryl Streep, The Post



Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World



Best Actor, Musical or Comedy



Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes



Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver



James Franco, The Disaster Artist



Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman



Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out



Best Actress, Musical or Comedy



Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul



Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker



Margot Robbie, I, Tonya



Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird



Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes



Best Supporting Actor



Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project



Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name



Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water



Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World



Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Supporting Actress



Mary J. Blige, Mudbound



Hong Chau, Downsizing



Allison Janney, I, Tonya



Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird



Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Best Director



Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water



Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk



Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World



Steven Spielberg, The Post



Best Foreign Language Film



A Fantastic Woman



First They Killed My Father



In the Fade



Loveless



The Square



Best Animated Feature



The Boss Baby



The Breadwinner



Coco



Ferdinand



Loving Vincent



TELEVISION



Best drama series



The Crown



Game of Thrones



The Handmaid's Tale



Stranger Things



This is Us



Best drama actor



Jason Bateman, Ozark



Sterling K. Brown, This is Us



Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan



Best drama actress



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander



Claire Foy, The Crown



Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce



Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale



Best musical or comedy series



Black-ish



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Master of None



SMILF



Will & Grace



Best musical or comedy actor



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish



Aziz Ansari, Master of None



Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick



William H. Macy, Shameless



Eric McCormack, Will and Grace



Best musical or comedy actress



Pamela Adlon, Better Things



Alison Brie, Glow



Issa Rae, Insecure



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Frankie Shaw, SMILF



Best limited series or TV movie



Big Little Lies



Fargo



Feud: Bette and Joan



The Sinner



Top of the Lake: China Girl



Best limited series or TV movie actor



Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies



Jude Law, The Young Pope



Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks



Ewan McGregor, Fargo



Geoffrey Rush, Genius



Best limited series or TV movie actress



Jessica Biel, The Sinner



Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies



Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan



Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan



Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies



FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS



The Shape of Water - 7



The Post - 6



Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri - 6



Lady Bird - 4





The 75th Golden Globe Awards is all set to take place on Sunday night in Beverly Hills by honouring the best film and TV industry. The award night is organized by a 90-member Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 2018 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced in Los Angeles last month. Seth Meyers of NBC'swill host the show.led the Golden Globe nominations followed byand. In India, the event will be telecasted on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central at 7:30 am on Monday. The red carpet event will be live-streamed on Facebook.Here are the nominees in key categories for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.Best film, drama