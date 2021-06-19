'Go Get The Prick': Varun Dhawan Gets The First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Varun Dhawan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine. How we know this? Courtesy, the actor's latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old actor shared the update with two brand new pictures of himself clicked at the vaccination centre. In the first picture, he can be seen sitting as the medical officer vaccinates him, while the second picture features him posing at the vaccination centre. He shared the pictures on Instagram and implored everyone to "get the prick." In the caption of the post, Varun Dhawan wrote: "#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick." Many fans of the actor commented on his post. "Great," a fan commented on Varun's post, while other's dropped heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Varun Dhawan recently welcomed an adorable beagle puppy to his family. He introduced his fur baby to his Instafam with a video of himself and his puppy. The video features the puppy playing and licking Varun's face. In the caption of the post, Varun asked his Instafam to suggest names for his pet pooch. "FATHERHOOD. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out," he wrote in the caption.

Check out Varun's post here:

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan shared new pictures of himself and his wife Natasha Dalal with their fur baby.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In terms of work. Varun Dhawn was last seen in comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in horror-drama Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Raj Mehta's Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.

