Glimpses Of Preps To Welcome Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Home In Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

If you think pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding lit the Internet up then take a look at the 33-year-old actor's Mumbai home, which has been decorated beautifully for the wedding. The Bhavnani (Ranveer's surname is Bhavnani) residence is eagerly waiting for the arrival of the newlyweds. Deepika and Ranveer married at Lake Como, Italy as per south Indian and Sindhi traditions. On Thursday, after all the main ceremonies were over, the couple shared two pictures from their nuptials which swiftly took over the Internet. Deepika and Ranveer were dressed 'head-to-toe' in Sabyasachi. Before the much-awaited wedding pictures, take a look at the exteriors of Ranveer Singh's Mumbai home.

The decorations at Ranveer Singh's Mumbai home

And now, the pictures shared by Deepika and Ranveer:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married on November 14 after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of 2013 film Ram-Leela, the release date of which coincides with Ranveer and Deepika's wedding date.

The couple flew to Italy last weekend and all the ceremonies were hosted in the presence of their families and close friends. The security around the wedding venue was exceptionally tight and guests were asked not to share pictures on social media. Before Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding pictures, few paparazzi shots circulated on social media, which gave a sneak-peek into the ceremonies.

Deepika and Ranveer will now host a wedding reception in the actress' hometown Bengaluru on November 21 followed by a reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity on November 28.

On the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Simmba in December and Gully Boy in February. He has also signed up for Kabir Khan's '83 and Karan Johar's Takht. Deepika hasn't announced her next project after critically acclaimed "Padmaavat", which released earlier this year.