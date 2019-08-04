Trending: Glimpses Of Nusrat Jahan, Nikhil Jain's Sindhara Dooj Celebrations And Honeymoon Diaries

Nusrat Jahan Instagrammed this photo (Courtesy nusratchirps)

Highlights Nusrat Jahan has flown off to Maldives for honeymoon She shared pictures from Sindhara Dooj celebrations She also shared glimpses of her honeymoon

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has been burning up the trends list with photos from her Sindhara Dooj celebrations with husband Nikhil Jain. Nushrat, who has been filling up her Instagram diaries with updates from her honeymoon, broke the pattern by sharing glimpses of a few special memonts from Sindhara Dooj rituals. Nusrat Jahan was the perfect new bride in a traditional red saree and kundan jewellery. Nusrat, who had a dreamy wedding with Nikhil Jain last month, sported scarlet choodha (traditionally worn by new brides) and added a dash of sindoor to complete her bridal look.

Nusrat Jahan's Sindhara Dooj celebrations were hosted by a Kolkata-based jewellery brand. Take a look here.

Meanwhile, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have been making memories in Maldives. "It's better to have your head in the clouds and know where you are... paradise has never been about places... it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time," she wrote for an album of her honeymoon diaries, assigning photo credit to her husband.

Nusrat Jahan, 29, married businessman Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain," she tweeted after the wedding, along with a photo of the bride and the groom in Sabyasachi ensembles. Their wedding reception in Kolkata was attended by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain pic.twitter.com/yqo8xHqohj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019

First-time parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan was criticised last month for wearing sindoor and choodha to the parliament after which she said in a statement: "I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion."

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia#Youthquake#secularIndiapic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Nusrat Jahan won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket by over 3.5 lakh votes. She is among the 17 women who were fielded by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the April-May election.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.