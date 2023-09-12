Probe Agency Questions Trinamool MP Nussrat Jahan Over Fraud Allegations

The Basirhat Trinamool MP has denied all allegations of fraud.

Bengali actor and Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Nussrat Jahan appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata today over her links with a firm accused of duping people of crores of rupees after promising to sell them flats.

Ms Jahan was asked to appear before the central agency last week to record her statement in the case against 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd, a company where she held the post of director till 2017.

"We will question her about her role in the company. We have listed several questions for her. The entire process will be recorded. We will also record her statement," a senior officer told PTI.

#WATCH | West Bengal | TMC MP and actress Nussrat Jahan arrives at the ED office in Kolkata.



She has been summoned by the Agency regarding a complaint filed by a group of senior citizens accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town

According to the complaint filed with the ED, the firm duped over 400 people of Rs 5.5 lakh each after falsely selling them apartments in the city's New Town area.

However, the Basirhat MP has denied allegations of being involved in the company's dealings, claiming she had repaid a loan she took from the company with interest in May 2017 and has had no contact with them ever since.

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has attacked the Centre accusing it of misusing its probe agencies to target and harass its leaders. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also backed Ms Jahan warning against a media trial.

"Anyone can go and complain against anyone but why are you doing a media trial? At least verify if the complaint is true or not," she had said, in a veiled attack at BJP leader Shankudeb Panda who filed the complaint.

The BJP has hit back saying that Nussrat Jahan will be punished for cheating people. "This is the Modi Government, you can be a chief minister, a politician or a film star, but you will not be spared if you cheat people... Retired people gave crores of rupees of their life savings to Nussrat Jahan to get a flat. They got neither the flat nor the money. The investigation is underway, if there is proof, Nussrat Jahan will be punished," BJP Bengal Secretary Agnimitra Paul told news agency ANI.