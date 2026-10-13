"Girlfriends <i>Toh Rahi Hi Hongi</i>": Aamrapali Dubey On Nirahua's Marriage, Alleged Past Relationships

Aamrapali Dubey found herself talking about Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, during a conversation with Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss 20. While the discussion began with Aamrapali's relationship status, it soon moved to the Bhojpuri actor's marriage and whether he had been in relationships before. When Mahhi asked about Nirahua's girlfriends, Aamrapali had a short response: “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi.”

The remark came during a casual chat in which Mahhi tried to bring up the long-running speculation about Aamrapali and Nirahua's relationship. However, the actress did not make any specific claims about the actor's personal life.

The conversation started with Mahhi asking Aamrapali, “Boyfriend nahi hai?” The actress said she had been single for years. Mahhi then joked that finding a boyfriend might become easier after she lost weight.

Aamrapali, however, pointed out that weight had nothing to do with being in a relationship. “Motape se boyfriend nahi hai aisa nahi hai. There are many people who like motapa,” she said.

Mahhi then asked whether there were no single men in the Bhojpuri film industry. Aamrapali brought up Pawan Singh, mentioning that he was going through a divorce. She also said that she and Pawan did not get along well.

The conversation took another turn when Mahhi recalled seeing Aamrapali with Nirahua and his children in Bandra. She asked about his marriage, prompting Aamrapali to explain, “She is a housewife. Arranged marriage. Wo actor bane usse pehle hi unki shaadi ho gayi thi.”

Mahhi then asked whether Nirahua had married only once and if he had ever had a girlfriend. That was when Aamrapali made her remark about his alleged past relationships.

Mahhi later told her friends that she had wanted to discuss the rumours with Aamrapali without asking her about them directly. Recalling the exchange, she said, “Mujhe ek point pe aana tha uske saath. Maine kaha, maine toh tumhare bahut charche sune hain Nirahua ke saath, indirect way mein bola...”

Aamrapali and Nirahua have been linked by rumours for years, with their on-screen pairing and close friendship often becoming a talking point. The two began working together in the 2014 Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani and later appeared in several films together.

However, Aamrapali has repeatedly said that they are good friends. In June 2025, during an appearance on her sister Aanchal Dubey's YouTube show The Ad Show, she asked people to stop speculating about their marriage.

“Stop torturing Nirahua ji. He is married and happy with his family. Stop talking about our marriage. We are very good friends, and I hope this relationship continues,” she said.