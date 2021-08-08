Giorgia Andriani Sets Instagram Ablaze With This Stunning Pic. See Here

Giorgia Andriani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: giorgia.andriani22 )

Italian dancer and model Giorgia Andriani just made our Sunday even better with her brand new Instagram entry. The new picture on Giorgia's Instagram feed features her looking as stunning as ever as she poses near what looks like a Jacuzzi. The 30-year-old model looks drop dead gorgeous in a fabulous golden monokini in the picture. She completed her look with matching golden dangler earrings. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Giorgia Andriani kept the caption of the post simple and just added a blue heart emoji. Giorgia Andriani's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Most of them dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Giorgia Andriani's aforementioned post here:

This isn't the first time that Giorgia has stunned her Instafam with her post. Earlier this week, Giorgia dropped a video of herself enjoying in the swimming pool. The video features Giorgia Andriani acing the hair flip inside the swimming pool. She can be seen dressed in a maroon bikini in the video. "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then be a mermaid," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the video here:

For those who don't know, Giorgia is currently dating actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan recently celebrated the latter's birthday together. Giorgia also dedicated a special Instagram post to Arbaaz's birthday. She shared a picture of herself and Arbaaz on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Birthday Arbaaz."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actress Malaika Arora. The couple parted ways in 2017 after being married for 19 years.