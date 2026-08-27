'<i>Ghor Kalyug</i>': Sunil Pal On Samay Raina's Felicitation By Maharashtra Chief Minister

Samay Raina was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26.

A day after Samay was honoured, Sunil shared a video reacting to the felicitation. He began by saying, "Ghor Kalyug aa gaya hai, Ghor Kalyug."

Sunil then questioned the decision to honour Samay while referring to the controversy around India's Got Latent. He also took a dig at the situation by recalling the popular OK soap advertisement and changing its tagline. He sang, "Jo OK sabun se nahaye, kamal sa khil jaye, ab woh ulta ho gaya hai. (Those who bathe with OK soap blossom like a lotus, but now it has become the opposite.)"

He went on to criticise the language used on India's Got Latent, alleging that both participants and panelists used abusive language on the show. Sunil said, "Kya woh gaali-galauj karta hai, Latent jaisa show laata hai isliye? Participant bhi gaali dete hain, panel bhi gaali dete hain aur aisi-aaisi gaaliyan dete hain ki jo aap sun nahi sakte, kisi ke saamne pesh nahi kar sakte. (Does he use abusive language and bring a show like Latent, is that why? The participants also abuse, the panel also abuses, and they use such abusive language that you cannot listen to it or present it in front of anyone.)"

Sunil also spoke about the message he believes the felicitation could send to aspiring comedians. He suggested that young performers might get the impression that controversy, police cases and media attention can eventually lead to success and recognition.

Explaining his point, Sunil said, "Jo naye comedians hain, unko kya message pahunchega ki samman paana hai to pehle comedian bano, gaali-galauj karo, police case karao apne upar, koi aisi controversy kar do ki police maarte-maarte aapko police station le jaaye, phir aap news mein aa jao. News mein aane ke baad aapka show dobara success ke saath baahar aayega. Jab aapko success mil jaayegi to har aadmi salaam karega. Jo police waale aapko maar rahe the, woh aapki security karenge. (What message will reach new comedians? That if you want to be honoured, first become a comedian, use abusive language, get a police case filed against you, create such a controversy that the police beat you and take you to the police station, and then you become news. Once you are in the news, your show will come out again with success. Once you become successful, everyone will salute you. The same police officers who were beating you will provide security for you.)"

Samay has not responded to Sunil's remarks so far.

The felicitation was given to Samay for his contribution to a state cyber-awareness initiative.