Genelia D'Souza On Why She Reacted The Way She Did When Riteish Deshmukh Greeted Preity Zinta

Genelia D'Souza in a still from the video. (courtesy: geneliad)

Highlights Genelia and Riteish appeared on Arbaaz's show Pinch

Genelia also posted a fun reel from the incident earlier this year

Genelia and Riteish frequently appear on each other's profiles

Remember Genelia D'Souza's priceless reaction from the IIFA Awards 2019 video, in which she can be seen frowning as her husband Riteish Deshmukh greets Preity Zinta? Well, Genelia recently revealed why she reacted the way she did in the video and told Arbaaz Khan on his chat show Pinch: "The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay but we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction."

Earlier this year, Genelia D'Souza posted a fun version of what happened next. See the viral video here:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his digital debut on streaming giant Netflix with Plan A Plan B and it will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film will also feature Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia.