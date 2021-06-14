Geeta Basra's Virtual Baby Shower Had Guests From Different Parts Of The World. Courtesy, Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra shared this photo (courtesy geetabasra)

Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with husband Harbhajan Singh, shared some lovely photos from her "surprise" baby shower. From Geeta Basra's post, it appears that her friends, who are in different countries, virtually organised her baby shower with help from Harbhajan Singh. "My girls are the best! What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don't know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up during such times it's when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on."

"But you girls really out did yourselves! All sitting across different parts of the world. Thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected! Thank you my loves and I'm so blessed to have you in my life! And hubby Harbhajan Singh, well done on being such a good accomplice," Geeta Basra added. In the photos, pregnant Geeta Basra can be seen posing with Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya in a room full of pink and blue balloons. Geeta's friends attended the baby shower virtually.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016. In March this year, Geeta Basra shared the pregnancy news and revealed that her due date is in July:

Geeta Basra made her acting debut with 2006 movie Dil Diya Hai. She prominently featured in films such as The Train and Zila Ghaziabad. She was last seen in Punjabi movie Lock.