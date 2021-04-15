Why Geeta Basra Hasn't Been Working All These Years

Geeta Basra shared this photo (courtesy geetabasra)

Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with husband Harbhajan Singh, opened up about the choices she made and is proud of, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. When asked about balancing work and family, Geeta Basra said she was brought up by a strong women figure - her working mother - so striking a balance between personal and professional lives isn't a matter of concern. For Geeta Basra, choosing to devote her time towards her family is a "personal choice". Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016. The Train actress said by choosing family over work, she has been able to embrace motherhood in all its glory.

"Being a mother is definitely the most rewarding and fulfilling role I've ever had in my life. I've loved every moment being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn't want to work... I didn't want to go back to work so early because I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I'm there for every single moment of hers - her first walk, her first laugh, her first word," she told Pinkvilla.

Geeta Basra added that, "Just motherhood shouldn't define you," also stressing that "It's a personal choice." Talking about her comeback in acting, Geeta Basra didn't rule out that option: "I've enjoyed my work and I love what I used to do. And I think when the time comes and when the time is ready, I'll definitely head back to work," she said in the interview.

Geeta Basra made her acting debut with 2006 movie Dil Diya Hai. She prominently featured in films such as The Train and Zila Ghaziabad. She was last seen in Punjabi movie Lock.