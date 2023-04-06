Gautam Rode And Wife Pankhuri Awasthy Are Expecting Their First Child. See Adorable Post

A still from Gautam Rode's video. (courtesy: rodegautam)

TV star Gautam Rode and his actress wife Pankhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the big news in a super cute video. The clip has animated versions of the couple. The reel begins with the title "Jab We Met," which is followed by a wedding shot and the text on it reads "Band Baaja Baaraat." The video then transitions to a shot where Panjhuri's animated version is seen with a baby bump and the text on the slide reads: "Good News." The caption accompanying the post read: "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes. Thank you Pixie Dust Design for creating these visuals for us."

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan commented: "Many many congratulations and blessings! God bless the family at every new step." Anita Hassanandani wrote: "Awwww congratulations." Sargun Mehta commented: "Congratulations." Vivek Dahiya's comment read: "Woohoo congratulations guys." Actor Maanvi Gagroo, Ayaz Khan and other stars also congratulated the parents-to-be.

Check out the couple's announcement video here:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri have been married since 2018. They got married in Alwar, Rajasthan in the presence of a few friends and family members. The couple first met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn.

Gautam Rode is best-known for his role in the TV show Saraswatichandra. He also featured in the film Aksar 2, opposite Zarine Khan.

Meanwhile, Pankhuri has featured in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? and Razia Sultan, to name a few.