Gauri Khan's Dinner Date With Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday

Gauri Khan with her friends outside a Mumbai restaurant. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Gauri Khan and her besties comprising Bhavana Panday, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Farah Khan and Kaykasshan Patel dined at Mumbai's posh restaurant Sanchos, the interiors of which have been done by Gauri. Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber was her plus one to the date with her best friends. Gauri, who is a celebrated interior decorator and the owner of Gauri Khan Designs, looked lovely in a black dress. Sussanne opted for an all-black look while Bhavana Panday put her faith in a denim dress. Neelam Kothari also kept it simple in blue jeans paired with a black top while Kaykasshan Patel jazzed up her looked with a studded Gucci belt.

Gauri's friends were quite impressed with the interiors of Sanchos and vouched for her work on social media. "Absolutely loved the space beautifully designed by you," Bhavana wrote and tagged Gauri Khan.

Here are pictures from the Gauri Khan's night out with her friends:

If you want to examine their fashionnama closely, check out these paparazzi pictures:

Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is a name to reckon with in the interior decoration business. She has designed houses for Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, among others. Before Sanchos, Gauri also designed the interiors of Arth, another suburban Mumbai restaurant.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are parents to three children - Aryan, 21, Suhana, 18, and AbRam, 5. Aryan and Suhana are studying abroad while AbRam attends the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, which tanked at the box office. He is currently working on the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.