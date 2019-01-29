Inside Gauri Khan, Farah Khan And Bhavana Panday's 'Girls Night Out'

Gauri Khan with Farah Khan and Bhavana Panday. (Image courtesy: konkona)

Film producer Gauri Khan, filmmaker Farah Khan and Bhavana Pandey stepped out for a "girls night out" on Tuesday night and can you guess the location? Well, the location of their night out happened to be Sanchos restaurant, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. We got a glimpse of their night out courtesy Farah Khan's Instagram profile. On Tuesday night, the Om Shanti Om director shared a picture from their date night and accompanied the post along with a caption that read: "Girls night out at Sanchos India, beautifully designed by Gauri Khan." Farah added a dash of her signature humour to the post and wrote: "And we get free food too." Farah added the hashtags "#friendswithfood" and "#foodwithfriends" to the post. In the photograph, Gauri Khan can be seen dressed in a black jumpsuit, while Farah can be seen dressed in a black shirt and pants. Bhavana Panday opted for an LBD.

Take a look at Farah Khan's post here:

Besides Sanchos, Gauri has also designed a restaurant named Arth and she also runs a store named 'Gauri Khan Designs' in Mumbai. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others.

Gauri Khan and Farah are part of a close-knit friends circle. Gauri has produced films such as the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, the 2004 film Main Hoon Na and the 2014 film Happy New Year - all of which featured Gauri's husband Shah Rukh Khan and were directed by Farah Khan.