Here's A Postcard-Worthy Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Gauri Khan And Suhana

SRK with Gauri Khan and Suhana

Gauri Khan's oh-so adorable Instagram post featuring herself with husband Shah Rukh and daughter Suhana is sending the Internet into a meltdown. In Gauri's throwback picture from their Diwali party last year, the mother daughter duo can be seen planting kisses on Shah Rukh's cheeks. "Most days he deserves it," Gauri Khan captioned the picture. The photo has close to two lakh likes in less than three hours. Katrina Kaif, Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez have likes the post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan have commented on the post. "Oh so cute," is the general sentiment on Instagram.

Most days he deserves it ... A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jan 7, 2019 at 2:57am PST

Suhana, Aryan and AbRam often feature on their parents posts Instagram posts. Over the Christmas weekend, Gauri Khan had shared another adorable picture of Shah Rukh Khan with their younger son AbRam. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen posing against a brightly lit background.

Merry Christmas A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 22, 2018 at 10:54pm PST

Ahead of New Year, Gauri Khan had treated her Instafam with a million dollar family photo featuring herself with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. "My three pet designs for 2019," Gauri captioned adding a heart-eyed emoticon.

My three pet designs for 2019 @GkD A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 26, 2018 at 10:05pm PST

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. Aryan, 21, is their eldest child. Suhana is 18-years-old, while AbRam, 5, is the youngest one. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies in abroad while AbRam stays with SRK and Gauri in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK will also headline the biopic based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film has been tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.