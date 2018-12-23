Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Send Christmas Wishes On Gauri's Instagram. See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Christmas is around the corner and Gauri Khan is already one step ahead. How, you ask? Well, Gauri Khan shared the cutest early Christmas greeting on Sunday. BTW, did we tell you that Gauri Khan's Christmas greeting features Shah Rukh Khan along with his son AbRam. In the oh-so-adorable picture shared by Gauri, the father-son duo can be seen posing against a brightly lit background. Shah Rukh can be seen dressed in an olive green sweatshirt and black three-fourths, while little AbRam, dressed in a black t-shirt and olive green three-fourths, can be seen recreating his father's iconic pose. A few hours after Gauri shared the picture on social media, Shah Rukh re-tweeted the post along with a caption, that read: "Sitaron ke khwaab dekhne waalon, humne chaand ko paida kiya hai... Merry Christmas to you all."

Without much ado, check out Gauri Khan's post here:

Now that's called a perfect Christmas greeting!

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan wrote:

Sitaron ke khwaab dekhne waalon humne chaand ko paida kiya hai...Merry Christmas to you all. https://t.co/NjEImBHtlH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 23, 2018

We simply love it when AbRam features on his parents' Instagram profile. Last month, Gauri Khan shared a super cute picture of the father-son duo on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Can we just declare them the sweetest couple in the world." She also added the hashtag "#lovegoals." In the picture, little AbRam could be seen planting a kiss on Shah Rukh's head. Needless to say, the post was bombarded with messages from fans like "cutest couple in the universe."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Gauri Khan attended the Annual Day event at AbRam's school. The pictures from the event went crazy viral.

Gauri Khan with AbRam. Gauri Khan with AbRam.

Last month, AbRam occupied a spot on the trends list after Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of himself with AbRam and revealed an interesting story behind the picture. "And this little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... Who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father and he wonders why Shah Rukh's father does not stay with him," wrote Mr Bachchan. The post was later shared by Gauri Khan on her Instagram profile, she wrote: "Couldn't resist sharing this image."

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan became parents to AbRam in May 2013. The couple got married in 1991 and they are parents to Aryan and Suhana Khan.