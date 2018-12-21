Navya Naveli Nanda Accompanies Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan To Aaradhya's School Event. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya were all smiles for the cameras

Written by | Updated: December 21, 2018 19:05 IST
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya at the venue


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya was dressed smartly in a black coat and matching trousers
  2. Navya wore a white top and black jeans
  3. Gauri accompanied son AbRam

On Day 2 of Aaradhya's annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, her parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were accompanied by her cousin Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya is Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter. Pictures of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Navya entering the school have been shared widely on the Internet. They were all smiles for the cameras. Aishwarya was dressed smartly in a black coat and matching trousers while Navya wore a white top and black jeans. Aishwarya arrived at the school earlier with daughter Aaradhya, who was dressed cutely in a red costume. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's son AbRam, who studies in the same school, came with his mom. Gauri was dressed casually for the event.

Take a look at the pictures here.

8qc5i0oo
 
8elrarrg

 

s9nu2h3

 

h9g7i6u8

 

ek3nbuc

 

SRK, who was spotted at Thursday's event, wasn't photographed at the venue with Gauri and AbRam. His film Zero hit the screens today.

98bla028

 

ahof7qdg

 

The cameras also spotted Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan entering their school premises for the event.

6v40dm7

 

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova also came to cheer their children.

46r239o

 

85b1dfio

 

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the school, was also photographed entering the venue.

mfr96ko8

 

Meanwhile, videos of Aishwarya and Abhishek clicking Aaradhya's pictures while she performed on stage on Thursday are going viral. In the videos posted by a fan club, Aishwarya can be seen lip-syncing Aaradhya's performance track.

 

 

 

 

 

On Thursday, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at the school to see the performances of her children Samiera and Kiaan.

