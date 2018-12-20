Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor Attend Their Kids' School Event

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri arrived with their five-year-old son AbRam at his school's annual day celebration

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 20, 2018 21:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor Attend Their Kids' School Event

Aishwary Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya (L), Shah Rukh Khan(M), Karisma Kapoor (R) outside the school


Highlights

  1. Aishwarya arrived hand-in-hand with her daughter Aaradhya
  2. Aishwarya's mother also came along to cheer for her granddaughter
  3. Sussanne Khan was there with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek, Karisma Kapoor and Sussanne Khan were photographed arriving at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event on Thursday evening to cheer for their children. SRK and Gauri arrived with their five-year-old son AbRam while Abhishek and Aishwarya joined their six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai also came along to cheer her grandaughter. Aishwarya was spotted arriving at the event hand-in-hand with Aaradhya. The little munchkin was dressed in a red frock. Also joining the celeb roll call was Sussanne Khan with sons Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9 and Karisma Kapoor, whose son Kiaan is also enrolled in the same school.

Take a look at the photos here:

 

gcn6go5

Shah Rukh Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event

men6516

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Brindya at Rai Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event

 

qogv533

Gauri Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event

1bdgbu6g

AbRam photographed at outside his school.

4b227338

Sussanne Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event


Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Zero hits the screens tomorrow, took some time off his busy schedule to attend his son's annual day event at school. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the film. The film also features Anushka Sharma, as a scientist who is also a cerebral palsy patient. Katrina Kaif stars as an actress named Babita Kumari in the film. Zero will be Shah Rukh's second collaboration with both Anushka and Katrina after Yash Chopra's 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh and Anushka have also co-starred in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek, who were last seen in Fanney Khan and Manmarziyaan respectively, have collaborated for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. The couple will be seen sharing the screen space after a span of eight years.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

annual day functionShah Rukh Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................