Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor Attend Their Kids' School Event

Aishwary Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya (L), Shah Rukh Khan(M), Karisma Kapoor (R) outside the school

Highlights Aishwarya arrived hand-in-hand with her daughter Aaradhya Aishwarya's mother also came along to cheer for her granddaughter Sussanne Khan was there with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek, Karisma Kapoor and Sussanne Khan were photographed arriving at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event on Thursday evening to cheer for their children. SRK and Gauri arrived with their five-year-old son AbRam while Abhishek and Aishwarya joined their six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai also came along to cheer her grandaughter. Aishwarya was spotted arriving at the event hand-in-hand with Aaradhya. The little munchkin was dressed in a red frock. Also joining the celeb roll call was Sussanne Khan with sons Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9 and Karisma Kapoor, whose son Kiaan is also enrolled in the same school.

Take a look at the photos here:





Shah Rukh Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Brindya at Rai Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event

Gauri Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event

AbRam photographed at outside his school.

Sussanne Khan at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event



Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Zero hits the screens tomorrow, took some time off his busy schedule to attend his son's annual day event at school. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the film. The film also features Anushka Sharma, as a scientist who is also a cerebral palsy patient. Katrina Kaif stars as an actress named Babita Kumari in the film. Zero will be Shah Rukh's second collaboration with both Anushka and Katrina after Yash Chopra's 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh and Anushka have also co-starred in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek, who were last seen in Fanney Khan and Manmarziyaan respectively, have collaborated for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. The couple will be seen sharing the screen space after a span of eight years.