Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor And Chunky Panday Visit Farah Khan's Home. See Pics

Choreographer Farah Khan, who is currently recuperating from a fractured foot, hosted Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep, Chunky Panday and Bhavana, Sajid Khan (her brother) and Harshvardhan Rane at her Mumbai home on Tuesday night. From the pictures that were shared by Farah and gang, it seems they had loads of fun and also, she was finally 'got a chance to sit on her wheelchair.' (Confused? More on that bit later). "About last night. Food, friends and laughter.. Doesn't get better than this," Farah captioned one of her posts. Farah fractured her foot earlier this month and had shared the news on social media. Since then, she has been hosting several celebs at her home and has also chronicled those pictures on Instagram perfectly.
First, take a look at what happened at Farah Khan's party (of sorts) last night.
Farah, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for long. Gauri also produced Farah's films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. All these films were headlined by SRK.
Now, we come to the aforementioned wheelchair story. The guests, who come to visit her, don't miss to get a picture with her wheelchair. Of all the pictures she has posted, this is for the first time we saw her on the wheelchair while the guests were around.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita, Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Punit Malhotra are some of the many friends of Farah who came to see her.
Farah Khan is a well-known choreographer and director. She recently choreographed Veere DI Wedding song Tareefan.