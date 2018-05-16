Chunky Panday Hilariously Trolled Again, This Time By Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor tagged Chunky Panday to this photo (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Shanaya me and chunky A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on May 15, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

Sanjay Kapoor, who you do this? Chunky Panday just got trolled by Sanjay Kapoor but amongst friends,! We'll tell you what happened. Sanjay Kapoor, who is often seen hanging out with Chunky Panday, appeared to be missing his good friend while partying in London and let it be known as he tagged Chunky Panday to a photo of himself and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Well, if you ask about how exactly that is trolling, we'll let you take a look at the photo first - there is indeed a third member but he's not quite Chunky Panday. LOL. "Shanaya, me and Chunky," wrote Sanjay Kapoor.Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor quickly spotted the photo on her husband's feed and dropped in a special note for Chunky Panday in the comments section - "Sanjay is always missing you," she wrote with the heart emoticon and the LOL emoji. Chunky Panday is such a sport! He appeared to approve the photo with an additional description: "King kong," he wrote with multiple ROFL emoticons.Well, this is not the first time Chunky Panday's star colleagues have trolled him publicly. Last year, on a photo (posted by Bhavana Panday) of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya, Farah Khan had commented : "Do a DNA test please. She's too lovely to be Chunky's daughter." Speaking to Hindustan Times soon after, this is what Chunky Panday had to say : "Farah is a darling friend and I know what she meant. She actually called Ananya beautiful. So I take that as a compliment."Shanaya, Ananya and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana are the best of friends and are often spotted hanging out together. There is no word on Shanaya or Suhana joining Bollywood yet but Ananya has begun shooting for her debut film Student Of The Year 2 , which releases in November this year.

