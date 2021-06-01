Gauahar Khan Posted A Loving Message On Father-In-Law Ismail Darbar's Birthday And Got One In Return

Gauhar Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Highlights Gauhar Khan shared a picture on Instagram to wish him

She wrote a heartwarming birthday note for him in the caption

"You're world's bestest daughter-in-law," Ismail Darbar commented

Music composer Ismail Darbar turned 57 today and his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for him. Gauahar Khan, who is married to Ismail Darbar's son, dancer Zaid Darbar, shared a throwback picture from her wedding functions on Instagram, to wish the musician on his birthday. The picture features Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with Ismail Darbar. She also shared a solo picture of Ismail Darbar from their wedding functions. The picture captures the birthday boy dancing with a bright smile on his face. The 37-year-old actress complemented the post with a special birthday note and wished for her father-in-law's longevity and happiness. "Happy happy birthday daddy ....Ismail Darbar, u have been so warm n welcoming to me n made me a daughter. U pamper me with food n attention," she wrote in the caption of the post. "U are a great host and dost . Most loving n childlike too . Zaid n I love you . may Allah give u the longest life of happiness n health. Ameen," she added.

Ismail Darbar commented on the post and termed Gauahar her as the "world's bestest daughter-in-law" in his reply. "Alhamdulillah beta even I'm so blessed to have you in my life. You're world's bestest daughter in law. Allah mere bacchon ko salamat rakhe (I wish god keeps my children safe). Ameen," the music composer wrote in his comment.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's post here:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in Mumbai, in December last year, after dating each other for a few months. Even before their marriage, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar used to collaborate for dance videos.

The couple was recently spotted cycling together. Gauahar Khan shared the video featuring her and Zaid Darbar on Instagram. "Shuru tumse khatam tum pe ..... #safar bhi #manzil bhi (My journey and destination, both ends on you). Zaid Darbar... our first time cycling together," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In terms of work, Gauahar Khan made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year in 2009. She later appeared in films like Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan . She was also the winner of reality TV show Bigg Boss 7 . Gauahar was last seen in web-based show Tandav .