Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Siliguri Trip Is Every Tea Lover's Dream Come True

Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar (Image courtesy: @gauaharkhan)

Highlights Gauahar Khan posted a video of her Siliguri trip on Instagram

The video features Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar wrote a quirky caption in her post

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar have just returned from a wonderful getaway to Siliguri. They may be back in Mumbai but the trip seems to be still on their minds. Take one look at Gauahar's latest Instagram Reels and you will understand why. The actress shared a montage video of some of the fun moments from their trip to the tea garden estate in Siliguri and we are so in awe of the scenic locations. The clip begins with images of the lush green tea plantations that are a treat to sore eyes. We also get to see Zaid playing the piano as Gauahar prances around him playfully.

The couple also visited the tea factory to understand how the tea in the area was manufactured and brewed. We can also see the duo riding around the hill station on bicycles. Sharing the video, she borrowed the lyrics of a famous Salman Khan song in the caption and wrote, “Ek garam chai ki pyali ho...To watch the vlog, rush to my YouTube channel...ye toh sirf trailer hai (This is just a trailer).” Reacting to the video, fans left heart and fire emojis in the comment section. “Masha Allah, it's always a pleasure seeing you cuties together,” one fan wrote.

Previously, the Ishaqzaade actress had shared a bunch of lovely pictures featuring the newlyweds. In it, the actress looks radiant in a simple full-sleeve T-shirt and jeans. Zaid, too, is seen comfortable in a vacation-appropriate T-shirt with jogger pants for their day trip. Posing in front of the tea garden, Gauahar used another famous Bollywood song to express her state of mind. This time, she wrote, “Agar tum saath ho (If you are there with me).” The track is from the film Tamasha.

Before flying to Darjeeling, Zaid shared a post with his wife and wrote, “With my wife, every little trip is a memory I look forward to making .... #comeonincloser. Lol only in pics , otherwise maintain distance.”

In case you missed it, here are some of our favourite moments from their fun holiday.

Here's another one:

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020.