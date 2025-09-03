Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy: "Seeking Love And Blessings"

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, born on September 1, 2025. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that their eldest son, Zehaan, is excited to embrace his new role as a big brother.

What's Happening

The proud parents posted a picture of a lion and lioness with two cubs, symbolizing their growing family.

Alongside the photo, they wrote, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar." Meanwhile, the caption read, "Alhamdullah."

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly poured in with messages of love and congratulations. Sameera Reddy commented, "Congratulations, wishing so much joy and love to your family," while Neeti Mohan added, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you, especially Zehaan."

Others, including Dia Miza, Swara Bhasker, and Kriti Kharbanda, also sent their blessings.

Background

Gauahar and Zaid, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged in November 2020 and married a month later on December 25. They became parents for the first time in May 2023 when Zehaan was born, following Gauahar's pregnancy announcement in December 2022. Earlier this year, in April 2025, Gauahar revealed she was expecting their second child.

The actress has been candid about the difficulties she faced on her path to motherhood, including a miscarriage prior to conceiving Zehaan.

Speaking to Debina Bonnerjee, she said, "I think this was the right time for something like this, and I was 36 when I got married. We knew we had to start trying for a child within a year. I had a miscarriage before, and it took me at least 1 to 1.5 years to recover from that and to be able to tell myself that 'okay, let's try.' When I conceived my son Zehaan, everything went smoothly."

With the birth of their second son, the couple embraces a new chapter in their lives.

