Ganpati Visarjan: How Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty And Other Bollywood Celebs Bid Bappa Adieu

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.

It's festival time and several Bollywood celebrities bid Ganpati Bappa adieu on Tuesday. After hosting the festivities for one and a half day, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and others wrapped Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ganpati Visarjan. Sharing a glimpse from the festivities, Shilpa Shetty posted a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen dancing her heart out while performing the Ganesh aarti alongside her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan at her residence in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty and her family including her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita were also photographed carrying their Ganesha idol for visarjan with all respect, fun and great zeal.

Sharing the Ganesh Visarjan video, Shilpa Shetty captioned it: "Bidding him adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on his way... And we're sending him off in style with a promise that he'll be back next year. Ganpati Bappa morya! Pudhchya varshi lavkar ya!"

Shilpa Shetty and her family posed with the Ganesha idol. Shilpa Shetty danced with Raj Kundra and Viaan.

Raj Kundra joined Shilpa Shetty to shake a leg to the beats of dhols.

Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a pink suit paired with a pink-and-red dupatta.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra holding their Ganesha idol.

After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together on Monday, Salman Khan and his family hosted Ganesh Visarjan at his sister Arpita's residence at Mumbai's Carter Road. In a new viral video that surfaced on the Internet on Wednesday, Salman Khan can be seen dancing to beats of dhols at the visarjan with Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah.

Sonakshi Sinha, Sophie Choudry, Rhea Chakraborty and Dino Morea were also spotted attending Arpita's Ganpati celebrations. Sonakshi Sinha attended the ceremony in a lime-green suit, which she paired with a printed dupatta. Rhea Chakraborty looked adorable in her printed long suit while Sophie Choudry attended the visarjan in yellow attire. Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was also spotted at Arpita's residence.

Sonakshi Sinha photographed at Arpita's residence.

Rhea Chakraborty also attended the celebrations. Sophie Choudry looked gorgeous in her yellow attire.

Giorgia Andriani was spotted at Arpita's residence.

Television star Manish Paul also bid adieu to Bappa and took his Ganesha idol for visarjan from his Mumbai residence. He happily posed with his wife Sanyukta for the shutterbugs.

Manish Paul with his wife Sanyukta.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on September 2. The 11-day long festival will end on September 11.

