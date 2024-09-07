Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sharvari Wears A 35-Year-Old <i>Kanjeevaram</i> Saree Passed Down From Her Grandmother

Advertisement

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sharvari Wears A 35-Year-Old Kanjeevaram Saree Passed Down From Her Grandmother

"The most magical time of the year," Sharvari wrote

Sharvari wore an extra special outfit on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress wore a purple Kanjeevaram saree. She revealed that it was a 35-year-old saree passed down by her grandmother to her mother. Sharvari captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. The most magical time of the year and my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today." She signed off the post with these words, "Grateful and thankful for this year. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

The actress will next be seen in Alpha, the first female-led film from the YRF spy universe of films, which is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. The YRF spy universe also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. War 2, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR is the next chapter of the YRF spy universe.

Sharing photos from the sets of the Alpha, Sharvari wrote, "Love, Alpha." The frame also features her co-star Alia Bhatt. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sharvari made her acting debut with crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 directed by Varun V Sharma. Sharvari had multiple releases this year - Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa.

