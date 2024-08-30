<I>Alpha</I> Girls Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Share BTS Pic From Film's Set In Kashmir

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are currently busy filming their upcoming project Alpha, treated their fans on Friday with a lovely picture of the two from the sets of the film. Alpha, the highly anticipated female-led entry into Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe is set feature Alia Bhatt and Sharavri as spies. In the picture shared by the two in a joint post, they can seen posing with their backs to the camera while sharing a warm hug. The caption alongside the picture read, "Love, Alpha." This is the post we are talking about:

Earlier in the day, Sharvari was also seen sharing a fun BTS from the sets in Kashmir. The image, taken from a window, shows Sharvari enjoying a morning cup of coffee, surrounded by majestic mountains and lush trees. She captioned the photo with a simple “Morning.” Take a look:

Earlier, a report claimed that Hrithik Roshan is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the film and will be reprising his role as Kabir from War within YRF's spy universe. The report further claimed that Kabir will step in as a mentor to Alia Bhatt's character.

ICYMI: Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger and then came Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.