Advertisement

Alpha Girls Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Share BTS Pic From Film's Set In Kashmir

In the picture shared by the two in a joint post, they can seen posing with their backs to the camera while sharing a warm hug

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<I>Alpha</I> Girls Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Share BTS Pic From Film's Set In Kashmir
Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are currently busy filming their upcoming project Alpha, treated their fans on Friday with a lovely picture of the two from the sets of the film. Alpha, the highly anticipated female-led entry into Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe is set feature Alia Bhatt and Sharavri as spies. In the picture shared by the two in a joint post, they can seen posing with their backs to the camera while sharing a warm hug. The caption alongside the picture read, "Love, Alpha." This is the post we are talking about:

Earlier in the day, Sharvari was also seen sharing a fun BTS from the sets in Kashmir. The image, taken from a window, shows Sharvari enjoying a morning cup of coffee, surrounded by majestic mountains and lush trees.  She captioned the photo with a simple “Morning.” Take a look:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Earlier, a report claimed that Hrithik Roshan is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the film and will be reprising his role as Kabir from War within YRF's spy universe. The report further claimed that Kabir will step in as a mentor to Alia Bhatt's character.

ICYMI: Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger and then came Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Alpha
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Uorfi Javed On Running Away From Home At 17: "There Was No Scope To Convince..."
<I>Alpha</I> Girls Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Share BTS Pic From Film's Set In Kashmir
"You Wonder What Your Place Is At Home": Varun Dhawan On Being Scolded By His Little Daughter
Next Article
"You Wonder What Your Place Is At Home": Varun Dhawan On Being Scolded By His Little Daughter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;