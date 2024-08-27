Sharvari On <i>Vedaa's</i> Box Office Debacle: "This Is Only My Third Film..."

Bollywood actress Sharvari, whose last threatrical release Munjya did well at the box office, recently opened up about the box office debacle of her latest offering - Vedaa. The film has earned Rs 19.25 crore till now. Talking to Hindustan Times, Sharvari said, "Honestly, there are two different ways of looking at this. For me, I think in Vedaa, my heart was in the role and the performance of it. I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place. Now business decisions, whether things work or not are beyond me because this is only my third film in theatres. So, that is something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right thing in terms of business."

She added, “I think this role was very difficult, and challenging and very out of my comfort zone. So, when I got audience love for it, I was satisfied because I took a little leap of faith in my performance. It could have gone a hundred other ways. For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven't done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a big success for me.”

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in Vedaa. The film also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah in key roles. The film was released on Independence Day and clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. She was also seen in Munjya alongside Abhishek Verma. The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.