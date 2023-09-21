Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The One Where Salman Khan Dances During Ganpati Visarjan. Watch

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: aysharma)

New day, new video from Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a video from Ganpati Visarjan, in which the superstar can be seen dancing. The video also features Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Iulia Vantur dancing during the celebrations. The latter section of the video features Salim Khan, Salman Khan performing the aarti. Posting the video from the celebrations at his home, Aayush Sharma wrote in his caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Check out the video posted by Aayush Sharma here:

On Wednesday, Salman Khan posted a video from the festivities with his family. and he simply captioned it," Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Salman Khan had a super busy week what with the festivities and the celebrations he attended throughout. Earlier this week, he was pictured at the festivities hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma at her Mumbai residence. The actor was dressed in a blue kurta-pajama set for the celebrations. Later, the superstar attended the Ganesh Darshan festivities hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai residence on Tuesday night. Salman Khan was accompanied by niece Alizeh Agnihotri (Atul Agnihotri and Alvira's daughter).

Speaking of work, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. He has also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. Salman Khan featured in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit Pathaan earlier this year.

Salman Khan will next be seen in the 17th season of the popular TV realty show Bigg Boss. He has been hosting the show for the longest time.