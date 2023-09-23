Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Shares Pics From Festivities With Husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik with Abhinav. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

TV star Rubina Dilaik shared pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with her husband Abhinav Shukla. In the picture, Rubina can be seen smiling with all her heart. We also got a glimpse of her baby bump. She captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya ... May he bless you and your families with health and abundance." The actress announced her pregnancy last week in an Instagram post. She wrote, "We promised we will togerther explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do as a family. Welcoming the little traveler soon."

Rubina Dilaik shared these photos:

Last week, the couple announced their pregnancy with this post:

Rubina Dilaik has actively been sharing photos from her maternity diaries of late. "I feel : Gorgeous," she captioned this video.

She has also been sharing photos from her babymoon. "Mamacado on babymoon," Rubina wrote. Check them out:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, of which Rubina was the winner. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry.

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple also featured together in a couple of music videos. The couple also participated in the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi (different seasons).