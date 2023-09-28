Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur's Festivities

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured at the festivities.

Ananya Panday and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur attended the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted at the T-Series office in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actors were pictured separately during the festivities. Ananya was pretty as ever in a festive orange ensemble, Aditya opted for a rather casual OOTD. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are frequently pictured together. Earlier this year, they were holidaying in Portugal in July, photos from which went crazy viral on the Internet. See the photos from their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities here:

A glimpse of Ananya Panday's festivities:

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur had a reunion with his OK Jaanu and Aashiqui 2 co-star and alleged ex-girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor at the festivities on Wednesday.

ICYMI, Ananya Panday began the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities like this. "Welcome home Bappa," she wrote posting a picture from the celebrations.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception in February. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year. The actors also watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie together in Mumbai.