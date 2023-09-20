Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Greetings, Sealed With Love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Just when we were starting to miss Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA, the couple gave us the it moment. Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the star couple managed to scoop some time out for a mushy photoshoot and we are absolutely digging it. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared pictures of themselves dressed in their festive finery. Later, they attended the grand Ganesh Darshan festivities hosted by the Ambanis in Mumbai. "Wishing you your loved ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Deepika Padukone wrote. Ranveer Singh captioned the post, "May Bappa's divine presence fill your home with love and positivity."

Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's post here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pictured at the Ganesh Darshan festivities at Antilia in Mumbai last night.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.

Ranveer Singh recently starred in the hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.