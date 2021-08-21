Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Means Business In The Teaser Of New Film

Tiger Shroff in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: tendril_kitchen )

Fans of Tiger Shroff have a reason to rejoice as the actor is all set to star in an all-new film Ganapath. The 31-year-old actor gave us a glimpse of his first look from the film as he shared a teaser of the film on Saturday. In the video, Tiger Shroff looks like he means business as he can be seen in a fierce avatar. He can be seen wrapping a boxing hand wrap in his hands in the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger Shroff revealed that Ganapath is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. "Uski hategi to sabki fategi, Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! (Get ready, Ganapath is coming) #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The teaser of Ganapath received several comments from the fans of Tiger Shroff as well as other celebrities. Among others, Ranveer Singh commented on his post. "Bawal," Ranveer Singh wrote in his comment.

Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and will produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Tiger Shroff will star opposite actress Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. The film will mark Tiger and Kriti's second film together after Heropanti. Both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon began their career in Bollywood with Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff is also set to star in the sequel of Heropanti. He recently gave us a glimpse of how he is prepping for the sequel of the film with a video from his workout session.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.