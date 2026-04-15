<i>Game Of Thrones</i> Movie Now Officially Titled <i>Aegon's Conquest</i>

The new Game of Thrones movie now has a working title, Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest.

The title was unveiled as part of Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night where the first-ever big-screen Game of Thrones epic was shown as part of Warner Bros.' “2027 and beyond” slate, reported Variety.

The movie will follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Also known as Aegon the Conqueror, he built the famous Iron Throne at the centre of "Game of Thrones" by forging the swords of all those he defeated in the battle.

According to Martin's book Fire and Blood, Aegon was the first to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.

The House Targaryen is known for their control over dragons and marrying within the family. Their story was also explored in the prequels House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest will be written by Beau Willimon, who was previously the showrunner of Netflix's House of Cards and a writer on Disney 's hit Star Wars show Andor.

The Game of Thrones world continues with the release of the third season of House of the Dragon and a second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

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