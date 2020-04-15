Game Of Thrones Actor Kristofer Hivju Is Declaring Himself 'Safe And Sound' After COVID-19 Diagnosis. Here's Why

Kristofer Hivju with his wife (courtesy khivju)

Highlights Kristofer Hivju and his wife went into isolation in Norway

"We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19," he said

"We are fully recovered and in good health," he wrote

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane (leader of the Free Folks) in Game Of Thrones, has recovered from COVID-19. In an Instagram post recently, Kristofer Hivju said he and his wife Gry Molaer Hivju are declaring themselves "safe and sound" after not showing symptoms for addition weeks after their quarantine period. "Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the coronavirus, and most likely my wife Gry Molaer Hivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound."

Kristofer Hivju, who went into self-isolation with his wife earlier in March, added they experienced of light symptoms of COVID-19: "We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all, take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us."

The 41-year-old actor had announced his COVID-19 diagnosis with a lengthy note, writing: "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold." His post sent the Internet into shock as netizens couldn't believe that the famously tough Tormund has fallen to the virus.

Around the same time as Kristofer Hivju's coronavirus post in March, Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis. "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice," she had written.