Game Of Thrones Actress Indira Varma, Frozen 2's Rachel Matthews Have Coronovirus

Just days after Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he is coronavirus positive, British actress Indira Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the HBO series, wrote in a post: "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice." Indira Varma, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, was busy rehearsing the play The Seagull with her Game Of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke in London's West End. The production of the Anton Chekhov play has been put on hold indefinitely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes," Indira Varma wrote in her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, actress Rachel Matthews, who was part of the voice cast of Disney's Frozen 2, tested positive for coronavirus and has been recuperating in quarantine for over a week. The actress, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in the Disney animation movie, revealed the news on her Instagram stories earlier this week. "Hey guys, I tested positive for the COVID-19 and have been in quarantine for the past one week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," she wrote on March 16 and added: "I'm feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some."

The US-based actress, who wrote that getting access to a test for coronavirus is "insanely hard" and that she managed one because she was in close proximity to an infected person. "Been getting a lot of questions in regard to tests. The reality is they are insanely hard to come by. Our country is very behind and we don't have a system in place. I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms. But receiving a test that shows you are positive doesn't change much. It's not like you receive a specific medication once positive. So please, if you have any symptoms at all but can't find any test, please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are)," read her Instagram story. Replying to fans' queries, the actress said she's self isolated and recovering at home: "For me, I have been recovering at mine. No hospitals involved. There's not much to do other than rest, drink lots of water and take vitamins."

Since being detected in China's Wuhan, the novel coronavirus has infected over 200,000 worldwide, claiming more than 8,000 lives. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce they have been tested positive for the virus. Actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond star Olga Kurylenko and actor Idris Elba also revealed their coronavirus diagnoses in the recent past. In India, positive cases of coronavirus have risen to 169.