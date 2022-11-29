How Kartik Aaryan Prepped For Freddy, From Gaining 14 Kgs To Learning From An Actual Dentist

A still from a video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Freddy, his next film. The complex role that has Kartik playing a dentist with a dark secret was a transformative journey for the actor, he said in a social media post. The video begins with Kartik learning how to hold a scalpel like a dentist. He is also seen rehearsing for the role and discussing how to approach certain scenes with director Shashanka Ghosh. In the caption, he said, “From gaining 14 kgs to going to a clinic and learning skills from a dentist. Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me...Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this challenging on-screen transformation.”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had shared a collage – one where the actor is flaunting his abs and a second after he gained weight to play his character in the film. The actor, through his caption, also explained how challenging it was for him to play the character of Dr Freddy and how the process gave him sleepless nights. Sharing the post, Kartik wrote, "This is the Origin Story of Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights. Seldom comes such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character."

Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the film with the caption, "Welcome to the world of Freddy. Appointments open 2nd December 2022."

He followed this up with a second teaser, where Alaya Furniturewalla as Kainaaz is seen bound to Freddy's dentist chair. The clip ends with Freddy saying, “Beautiful teeth. No cavities. Par extraction karna padega.”

Here, too, Kartik Aaryan said, “Appointments open 2nd December. #BeReadyForFreddy #Freddy #MiniClip2.”

In addition to Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.