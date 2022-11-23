Inside Pics From Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Party With Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor And Others

Kartik Aaryan with friends.(courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Kartik Aaryan turned 32 on Tuesday and he did it in style. The actor hosted a party for his industry friends last night. We got a glimpse of the inside pictures from Kartik's party courtesy his friends. Vaani Kapoor posted a picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram stories. "Happy Birthday," she simply captioned it. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also posted a picture with birthday boy Kartik and friends. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of himself along with the birthday boy and Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor. "With the handsome birthday boy Kartik Aaryan and the gorgeous girls Ananya Panday and Vaani Kapoor," he wrote.

See the photos from the party here:

Screenshot of Vaani Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Mukesh Chhabra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

Posting a picture with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor from Kartik Aaryan's party, Mukesh Chhabra wrote: "Yeh shehzda ke birthday party me action hero befikre hokar ghoom rahe hai." (His caption was with reference to Kartik's new film Shehzada, Ayushmann's upcoming movie An Action Hero and Vaani's film Befikre).

Screenshot of Mukesh Chhabra's Instagram story.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor has a super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F. He will also be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.