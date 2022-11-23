Pics: Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Party Invitees - Ananya Panday, Disha Patani And Other Stars

Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and Vaani Kapoor at the party.

Kartik Aaryan's 32nd birthday party was a night to remember. The actor hosted a party for his industry friends on Tuesday night. Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday was pictured at the party. Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari were also pictured at the bash. Kartik Aaryan's Freddy co-star Alaya F also attended the party. Also pictured at the bash was filmmaker Kabir Khan along with wife Mini Mathur. Film producer Bhushan Kumar, actor Aayush Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra also attended the party. The theme for the party was white and most celebs were dressed according to it (looking at you, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Ananya Panday).

See photos of Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and other guests here:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F. He will also be seen in Shehzada. He will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur.