Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Gets A 'Flying Start' At Over Rs 40 Crore

A still from Gadar 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which hit the screens on Friday, had an opening of Rs 40.10 crore, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the box office details of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Sunny Deol unleashes his power... All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss... Gadar 2 runs riot at the BO, is sensational on Day 1... Flying start all over... Second highest opener 2023... Fri 40.10 cr. India biz." Taran Adarsh added that the film has been performing extremely well in mass pocket chains and tweeted, "Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree ... Unlike most films - which have major contribution from the national chains [PVR, INOX, Cinepolis] and barely 20% to 30% from mass sectors - Gadar 2 is simply historic in mass pockets. Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue]."

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. The latter minted Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively.

Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."