Gabriella Demetriades' Post Is Burning Up Instagram And How

Model-designer Gabriella Demetriades shared a pictures from a beach on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening and stunning can't even begin to describe it. In the picture, Gabriella can be seen dressed in beachwear. She simply added a palm tree emoji. No caption needed. The comments section of her post was filled up with heart and fire emojis and it is easy to see why. TV star Mouni Roy dropped fire emojis in the comments section. So Gabriella's Instafam. She shared another picture a few days ago and she wrote: "Best winter ever."

See Gabriella Demetriades' post here:

Here's what she shared earlier:

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, her boyfriend Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others. He will next be seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut.