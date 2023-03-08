FYI, Anil Kapoor And Jeremy Renner Exchanged Compliments On Instagram

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

The release of the trailer of four-part series, Rennervations, has cooked up quite a storm across social media. Well, the guest appearance of Anil Kapoor in the series could be one of the major reasons. Notably, the trailer of the docu-series was also shared by the The Night Manager actor on his Instagram feed to which actor Jeremy Renner had the most beautiful thing to say. Uploading the video, Anil Kapoor hailed Jeremy for working towards the upliftment of local communities. "My friend, @jeremyrenner, combines his passion for giving back to communities with his love of construction and he asked me to help out! #Rennervations is to @DisneyPlus, April 12!" read Anil Kapoor's caption. Replying to the comment, the Hawkeye actor wrote, "You were the best chaperone and host in the beautiful India". Upon being called the "best chaperone in India", Anil Kapoor replied, "And you were a delight to work and travel with!! To many more adventures!,".

Here's a look at their Instagram exchange:

Rennervations is a four-part series that will showcase Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner reimagining the unique vehicles designed for special purposes to cater to the needs of different communities.

Take a look at the trailer:

Reports about Anil Kapoor starring in Rennervations surfaced on the Internet last year when he was spotted with Jeremy Renner in Rajasthan's Alwar. Earlier this year, when the Marvel star suffered serious injuries from a snowplow, Anil Kapoor tweeted throwback pictures of him and Jeremy Renner. “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy,” he tweeted.

Anil Kapoor has previously worked in a couple of Hollywood projects such as Slumdog Millionaire and 24. He and Jeremy Renner were a part of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol star cast but they never featured on the screen together. Rennervations will mark their first onscreen appearance together.

At present nil Kapoor can be seen in The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of a 2016 British series of the same name. It also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl. The Night Manager is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The original series was released in 2016 and starred Tom Hiddleston and Huge Laurie in the lead roles.