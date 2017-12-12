Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 4: Richa Chadha's Film Is Having A 'Dream Run' With Rs 37.30 Crore

In just a few days of its arrival at the theatres, Fukrey Returns is having a "dream run," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The sequel to 2013 sleeper hit made a huge bang at the box office on its opening day and Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's film currently stands at Rs. 37.30 crore and is expected to cross 'Rs. 50 crore in Week 1.' " Fukrey Returns is having a DREAM RUN... Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO... Expected to cross 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: 37.30 cr. India biz (sic)," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
Fukrey Returns is a sequel to 2013 hit Fukrey and the entire cast of the movie - Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha (Bholi Panjaban) have reprised their roles. The sequel also casts actresses Priyanka Anand and Vishakha as new additions in the movie.
The tracks of Fukrey Returns are hilarious and have been loved by the audience. Peh Gaya Khalara and Mehbooba will surely trend on your shaadi and party playlists.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Between these weird dreams and risky misadventures, the Fukrey boys of east Delhi are pushed to the wall by the feisty Bholi Punjaban, the reigning queen of the Trans-Yamuna underworld. They are once again engaged in hatching get rich quick plans and flirting with danger, but nothing that they do can whip up the sense of edgy urgency of the past."
Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is surely having a 'dream run.' Have you seen Fukrey Returns yet?