Eid 2023: Greetings From Farah Khan, Emraan Hashmi And Other Celebs

Farah Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder )

The world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. As the celebrations pick up, B-Town celebs took to their social media accounts to wish and greet everyone. Actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram on Saturday to share Eid's wish with a beautiful mosque picture under a crescent moon and a quote saying "Eid Mubarak." 3 Idiots Actor R Madhavan extended his greetings for the festival by posting a graphic related to the festival. He wrote, "Have a wonderful family time and a blessed day".

Director Farah Khan posted a fun reel on her Instagram handle for Eid. In the video, she can be seen eating the dish Maal Pua which she said was the best 'Maal Pua' in the city at Bhindi Bazaar. One of her friends can be heard saying "What about your diet Farah"? The reel is so adorable to watch with a caption saying, "Eid Mubarak".

Actor Emraan Hashmi on his Instagram handle posted an image saying 'Eid Mubarak".

"May this special day fill your life with joy and happiness" posted Model Malaika Arora on her Instagram story to extend a greeting for Eid.

Manmarziyaan star Abhishek Bachchan shared a motion graphic of the full moon turning into a crescent moon with a mosque to wish Eid-ul-Fitr to all of his followers.

Actress Ananya Pandey wished everyone a happy Eid via her Instagram handle. Her story featured a message saying, "May your Eid be filled with happiness, prosperity and blessings, Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak".

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

