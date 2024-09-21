To Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Tributes From Mohanlal, Mammootty And Other Stars

Malayalam actress-singer Kaviyoor Ponnamma died on Friday, September 20. The 79-year-old was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where she had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Kaviyoor Ponnamma began her career in 1958 with the film Mariakutty, and since then she appeared in numerous films and TV series. Following her death, many actors from the Malayalam film industry paid tribute by sharing posts on their social media handles.

Mammootty

Mammootty, who shared the screen with Kaviyoor Ponnamma in movies like Thaniyavarthanam, Anantaram and Mamangam, posted a tribute on Facebook.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal dropped an elaborate note in Malayalam on Facebook, which roughly translates to, “These words are written in the pain of losing my mother. My beloved Ponnamma Chechi, who always showered me with as much love as a birth mother for both my character and me as an individual. To our beloved Malayali audience, we were a mother and son. No matter how much time passes, the truth that a mother's son is always her son was echoed through the many films we did together across different eras. I never had to act as her son with Ponnamma Chechi; it was simply living that role.”

He continued, “So many films like Kireedam, Bharatham, Vietnam Colony, Dasharatham, Natturajavu, Vadakkumnathan, Kizhakkunarum Pakshi, and Oppam—in all of them, Ponnamma Chechi embodied motherhood and gave it to me. Even in His Highness Abdullah, where I wasn't her real son, she would run to me, calling me ‘son,' just like she did in real life. No words can adequately pay tribute to her... that motherly love will always flood my memories.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of Kaviyoor Ponnamma on his Instagram Stories.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan also posted a picture of the actress. He attached broken heart emojis to the post.

Manoj K Jayan

In the picture shared by actor Manoj K Jayan on Instagram, he can be seen posing for a selfie with Kaviyoor Ponnamma. A part of his caption (English translation) reads, “She played my mother in Kudumbasametham, which I consider one of the greatest blessings I have ever received. We will never again have a mother figure so full of beauty, kindness, love, affection, and goodness With a heart full of sorrow, I offer my heartfelt tributes to Chechi.”

Navya Nair

In her Instagram post, actress Navya Nair expressed deep regret and sorrow for not being able to visit Kaviyoor Ponnamma during her last moments. She shared a note in Malayalam, which translates to, “Let me ask for your forgiveness…I couldn't come to see you in your final moments. No matter what the excuse or how busy I was, it is something that cannot be justified. Even now, as you part, I am not there in town…”

Navya added, “But for me, the image of your face bubbling with laughter, like a child when I used to tease you, is enough to cherish in my memories. Sitting there as if you were preparing me like a child, combing and tying my hair, those moments we shared, sleeping together – these are memories that will never fade. You gave me nothing but love... There's a deep sense of guilt; please forgive me...In this mad rush to grab hold of something, certain things leave behind an everlasting pain, don't they?”

Kaviyoor Ponnamma was a part of many famous films such as Kireedam, Ulladakkam, Chenkol, Vatsalyam and Thenmavin Kombath.